Trump At First UN Speech: May ‘Have No Choice But To Destroy North Korea’ [VIDEO]

Trump is now threatening “Rocket Man” Kim Jong Un of North Korea against his “suicide mission.” In an energetic speech to the United Nations, Trump strongly condemns the communist North Korea for their actions. This goes way beyond some finger wagging. Trump’s threats are very real.

For his very first address to the UN, Trump took well over 40 minutes to speak, but the highlight is definitely the section dedicated to destroying North Korea. The North Korean delegates had a front row seat for the lecture, and so do we.

And of course, Trump used his time at the UN to officially call Kim Jong Un “Rocket Man.”

I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2017

His speech is too long to be reprinted in full and is a better listen than a read, but Trump’s words are still very strong:

“The scourge of our planet today is a small group of rogue regimes. No one has shown more contempt for other nations and for the well-being of their own people than the depraved regime in North Korea. It is responsible for the starvation deaths of millions of North Koreans and for the imprisonment, torture, killing, and oppression of countless more.”

Trump went on to mention Otto Warmbier, an American student who was detained in North Korea for two years after taking an ill-advised trip into the country before Trump negotiated his return back to American soil where he died shortly afterwards after arriving with brain damage. At the time, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that Warmbier was only freed due to Trump’s influence on the situation.

Further in his speech, Trump thanks the North Korean delegate for cooperating with recent UN sanctions but said:

“No nation on earth in seeing this band of criminals arm itself with nuclear weapons and missiles. The United States is a nation of great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”

Earlier this month we reported on Trump’s series of tweets about North Korea’s “major nuclear tests,” calling them a rogue nation and a threat to China, who are trying and failing in managing the country. He finished his tweetstorm with this:

I will be meeting General Kelly, General Mattis and other military leaders at the White House to discuss North Korea. Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

Within a day of these posts, anti-Trump “resistance” groups with names like “Refuse Fascism” piped up to say that they’re on North Korea’s side, because Trump is a big bully, waaaah! If the Marxists in America are falling over themselves to condemn Trump’s words, then you know he’s really on to something good.

Here’s the three minute clip:

And for good measure, because I can’t get it out of my head: William Shatner singing “Rocket Man.”