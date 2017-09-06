BREAKING NEWS: Trey Gowdy Subpoenas FBI And DOJ For Answers About Trump Dossier [VIDEO]

I love Trey Gowdy. He doesn’t waste a second in getting the truth and is probably the most incorruptible man in politics today.

Currently Rep. Gowdy [R-S.C.] is a House Intelligence Committee member who has taken a leading role in the Russian hacking investigation. And right now, the Committee has issued a subpoena on both the FBI and the Department of Justice looking for documents related to the investigation. Specifically, they want to know more about the FBI’s relationship with Christopher Steele, who published a dossier on the Russian hacking investigation and the FBI’s possible role in supporting opposition against Trump himself while he was still a candidate during last year’s election.

The subpoenas were issued weeks ago, and their due date has come and gone with no information handed over. Both the DOJ and FBI received identical subpoenas on August 24 and had until last week, September 1 to submit their dossiers. The Committee has granted an extension until September 14th for them to comply, but Gowdy is not happy about the situation.

“We got nothing. The witnesses have not been produced and the documents have not been produced.”

In a recent interview, Gowdy said that subpoenas are a “last resort” for Congress and that the FBI wanted an extension because they said their dossiers might complicate and interfere with the investigation into Robert Mueller, who has been in the news as the probable source for major leaks at the start of the summer.

Why on earth is it necessary to subpoena TRUMP DOJ/FBI for Gowdy to get cooperation? Why aren't they tripping over themselves to disclose? https://t.co/CLonhVKYl4 — Andrew C. McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) September 6, 2017

Gowdy also said that if you don’t like using the word “dossier” to describe the information that the Committee is seeking, you can substitute in “the origin of the Russia investigation.”

Recently, Glen Simpson, a former journalist who had led the “Russian investigation” of Trump behind closed doors was scheduled to give witness testimony into the case. He was initially paid $1,000,000 to do this opposition research by Republicans and then more money by Democrats as Trump continued his climb in the polls. He provided this information as a “journalist for hire” to other journalists, the Clinton Campaign and to the FBI itself.

One of my areas of expertise is in following the movement of information online, and none of my sources believe that Russia had anything to do with the Trump campaign or the American election. Chinese hackers pretending to be Russian hackers are a problem, but most of the accusations about hacking seem to be made up whole cloth by the Democrats looking to smear Trump. The FBI has been fed bad information on purpose before by anonymous internet sites as a joke to prove how quickly their fiction stories can make it to national news, and I would never bet on the outcome of this investigation to lead to Putin.

Back in May of this year, our friend Dick Morris published a short video urging Trey Gowdy for FBI Director. The only problem here is that Gowdy keeps rejecting the crown we keep trying to push on him.