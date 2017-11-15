Damning Videos Emerge of Joe Biden – An ‘Open Sexual Predator?’

Richard Armande Mills, a staffer for the conservative organization Turning Point USA has started a very interesting threat on his Twitter account to go through some very bizarre videos of Joe Biden, a man that Mills calls an “open sexual predator.” Move over, Bill Clinton, there’s a new sleazeball in town!

Mills starts by saying that it’s “time to talk” about Biden, then posting this 14 second clip where Biden allegedly uses “a candid moment to fondle the chest area of a little girl,” who elbows him away. (You go, little girl! That’s the spirit!)

In this clip, former Vice President Biden uses a candid moment to fondle the chest area of a little girl — in front of her entire family. Her visible discomfort is extremely obvious. pic.twitter.com/PXZx68KEGe — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

Oh, the videos just get worse. Here’s one where Biden allegedly touches and smells, kisses and whispers to a young girl.

If that wasn't disturbing enough, in this clip, Biden not only touches a young woman but smells her hair, kisses her, whispering something into her ear, only to tell her "see you back home, I hope" after visibly creeping out her and who I assume is her mother. pic.twitter.com/WrFLWmAPFJ — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

The hair smelling isn’t just a one-off.

As former VP, Biden had a habit of smelling the hair of women and (particularly) little girls. In this clip, he fixes the hair of a little girl, conveniently placing his hands near her chest area. Her and the other young girl beside her clearly seem uncomfortable by it all. pic.twitter.com/fpER7WB604 — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

You know, sometimes I comment on the nice shampoo or styling products of close friends or family members if I give them a hug, but saying “Oh my gosh, I love your new shampoo!” to someone you’ve known for decades is not what we’re looking at here. Below, we have another young girl getting the Biden Treatment.

In this clip, Biden swears-in (R) Senator Jim Risch. During photographs, Biden touches Risch's daughter, specifically asking to take a photo alone with her. You can hear Risch say "Dad's going to stand pretty close." (I wonder why?) Biden even jokes and says, "If I was young…" pic.twitter.com/LLqJ4guU0q — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

There’s more, and more, and more:

In this clip at another swearing-in ceremony, former VP Biden starts strangely sniffing the hair of a very young girl (he just met) repeatedly, also kissing on her. This man clearly has no boundaries. pic.twitter.com/MxYxEJVDRR — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

Biden almost always seems to immediately inquire about the age of the girls he meets during these ops. He also has a habit of creepily saying "no serious guys till you're 31." "Serious" guys? The way he handles young girls is discomforting to watch. You can see it on their faces. pic.twitter.com/AH0V41WiQG — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

In this clip, Biden grabs onto a little girl he just met, continuing to grab her with one hand as he uses his other to shake hands with those he's being introduced to. Very awkward. He then starts stroking her face repeatedly. pic.twitter.com/NhHkuthDb6 — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

There’s no stopping yet:

A lot of the family members involved in these awkward moments don't know how to respond to Joe Biden preying on their young female relatives. Jeff Sessions, however, knows exactly what to do. Watch as he swats Biden's hand from touching his granddaughter. Wonder why he'd do that? pic.twitter.com/YNw5ZHlXWP — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

Why must former Vice President Joe Biden habitually smell the hair of the women, little girls, and babies he meets? pic.twitter.com/U53mdueVFi — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

Then, Mills gets into his own commentary, saying that even Hillary Clinton has been given the one-two, and that even the media has noticed the behavior.

No woman is safe from Joe Biden's creepy disposition. Not even Hillary Clinton herself. Watch as he awkwardly embraces her for a particularly long amount of time. She keeps patting his arm as a gesture to let go, but he refuses. pic.twitter.com/u9YQilkON3 — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

The media has even acknowledged that former Vice President Joe Biden clearly has a problem controlling his behavior around women and young girls. pic.twitter.com/kGgZfB9mst — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

Mills declares Biden to be #CreepyUncleJoe and #CreepyJoeBiden before saying that there’s enough clear proof available that Biden “should be investigated.”

Recently, Biden said that he did not want to run for President due to pressure from the Hillary people. In his up and coming memoir entitled Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose, Biden discusses the pressure from the Clinton camp that scared him away from a run in the Democratic primary. While Obama was “almost certain” that Hillary would take the primary (cough, Obama’s people helped to fund the Russian Dossier given to Hillary after almost bankrupting the Democratic National Committee, forcing them to subsist on an allowance given by the Hillary camp after their debt was quietly pawned off to the Clintons), Biden was exploring it for himself. In 2015, when Hillary heard that Biden (who was seen as more human by potential supporters), she let her backers know. Her backers, according to Biden, then informed Biden that they “would not stop at voting records and policies” when it came to them destroying Biden, whose family was currently suffering the loss of his son Beau, his other son Hunter’s subsequent divorce and Hunter’s taking up with Beau’s widow.