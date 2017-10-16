George Lopez Embarrasses Himself After Trump Joke Fails Horribly At Charity Event [VIDEO]

Unfunny comedian George Lopez was booed off stage after telling too many Donald Trump jokes.

The audience members were enjoying a charity event in support of juvenile diabetes when Lopez, who was touted as being the night’s emcee, took to the stage. But, after four minutes, he left the stage and did not return again that night.

The charity gala Carousel Ball is an annual event in Denver, Colorado and its tables sell for between $5,000 and $100,000 and since its inception in 1977, the gala has raised over $100 million for juvenile diabetes research, programs and care at the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes which treats both children and adults.

George Lopez took the stage and was soon confronted by an audience membe. Greg Maffei is a Trump backer and the CEO for Liberty Media who donated $250,000 to the event, and he told Lopez to “cool it” with the anti-Trump routine. Lopez’ response:

“Thank you for changing my opinion on old white men, but it doesn’t change the way I feel about orange men.”

Lopez was hired to work a charity event and he still thinks it’s appropriate to ignore the wishes and good graces of the people who are spending the most money to support it. The audience, naturally, booed.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now “Listen, it’s about the kids,” said Lopez to the crowd. “I apologize for bringing politics to an event. This is America, it still is. So I apologize to your white privilege.”

He also cracked an unfunny joke about Mexicans building the border wall, and when the audience didn’t laugh, he said “Are you El Chapo people?” in an attempted reference to a Mexican drug lord who smuggled across the border. Then, Lopez said there was now a video segment, and he left the stage, never to return. Remember, he was supposed to be the emcee here, not a guy hired to crack awful jokes for four minutes. A local news personality took over the stage and presumably did a lovely job and didn’t insult the audience even once.

This July Lopez made the news when he posted an image macro on Instagram that said:

“The Trump administration is deporting Latinos to make the streets safer… You wanna make the streets safer deport the police!”

In July of 2015, just a month after Trump announced his candidacy for the office of the President (and when everyone was busy laughing about how stupid the idea was) Lopez led the crowd at his stand-up performance in Arizona to chant “Donald Trump – F**k that p**o,” where the second word is a Spanish word to describe a male prostitute, and is generally considered to be a homophobic slur. Lopez told his audience that America was “better for [having] Latinos in it.” Maybe not you, Lopez. Maybe not you.

Here is the four minute video of Lopez appearing at the Gala.