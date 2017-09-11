Hillary Certain She’d Win Presidency, Bought $1.16 Million Mansion For White House Staff [VIDEO]

This is rich.

Hillary Clinton was so convinced that she would be back in the White House, she went beyond choosing new curtains and into buying real estate. We are now finding out that Hillary Clinton purchased a $1.16 million home in Chappaqua, Westchester County, New York for the inevitable retreats for her staffers and security detail. This home is right next to her main residence in Chappaqua. She wasn’t just looking at color schemes to match the Resolute desk, she was already planning her vacation.

At the time the house was first noticed, newspapers thought the three bedroom home would be a weekend retreat house for Chelsea’s family. Everyone’s parents buy their adult, married daughters million dollar weekend homes, right?

In a newly published interview with Jane Pauley from CBS, she explains:

“I thought I was going to win.”

She agreed that she was absolutely convinced that she would be the one to win, she indeed bought the home for her use. That way, when she went to New York, she would have the rooms nearby to house the staffers she dreamed she would be assigned.

She claims to be “very happy” she bought the house, and said that it was at the dining room table in that house that she wrote her book What Happened, whose opening line states: “I couldn’t get the job done, and I’ll have to live with that for the rest of my life.”

Poor, poor dear, didn’t get the White House job she felt entitled to. At least she still has the ability to throw millions of dollars around on homes she doesn’t need. Maybe she shouldn’t have ran on brilliant plans like increasing the estate tax.

The interview also touches on the reason why she attended the Inauguration, because defeated candidates usually do not show up. But, she explained, she was a former First Lady and she was there with Bill to demonstrate continuity of the office and the government. She described it as an out-of-body experience. Poor dear.

She even had the gall to say Trump’s speech was a “cry from the white nationalist gut.” The Democrats sure have been going hard on the “Republicans are White Nationalist racist Nazi KKK members!” ever seen she came out with a ridiculous speech on the alt-right in 2016, thereby encouraging more people by giving them the tools that she said will destroy left wing values.

“What an opportunity to say, okay, I’m proud of my supporters, but I’m the President of all Americans. That’s not what we heard at all.”

You can watch the short interview video here: