Man SWALLOWED WHOLE by Python [VIDEO]

“People had heard cries from the palm grove the night before…” said the village secretary.

Twenty-five-year old Akbar Salubiro had been missing since last week after not returning from harvesting palm fruit outside of his Indonesian village. The villagers had found one of his boots, his harvesting tool and some dropped palm fruit at the same site they found a motionless python. The 23 foot long animal was in a ditch, and the villagers suspected that the python had eaten Akbar due to his swollen size.

It was night time when the villagers killed the snake and began to cut it open. Their reactions were caught by one of the group who recorded a five minute video that confirmed the fate of the man. The horrifying footage immediately went viral world-wide after being uploaded to YouTube.

One of Akbar’s neighbors described to the Jakarta Post in more detail what had happened to his friend:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“He was found in the location of the garden. Initially Akbar set out from his home to go to harvest palm. After not returning to his home, people looked for him.”

Akbar’s wife was away at the time and only received the shocking news of her husband after seeing the pictures and videos plastered all over Indonesian news.

Reticulated pythons, like the one in the following video, usually kill their victims by suffocating them before swallowing them whole. Attacks on humans are rare, since the animals generally eat small to medium-sized mammals.

The village secretary explains what you will see in the disturbing footage below:

“People had heard cries from the palm grove the night before Akbar was found in the snake’s stomach. When the snake was captured, the boots Akbar was wearing were clearly visible in the stomach of the snake. Resident[s] cut open the belly of the snake and Akbar was lifeless.”

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

h/t USA Today