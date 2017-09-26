McCain Tells America: Trump Is About Making Money, I’m About ‘Duty, Honor, Country’ [VIDEO]

“We’re very different people,” McCain said of Trump. That much is true. Trump won a Presidential election, and you didn’t.

Pointing to their “different life experiences” and upbringings, McCain appeared in a 60 Minutes interview to trash talk Trump. We already knew that McCain was a Vietnam war vet, and we already knew that Trump was the son of a real estate mogul. So what else is new, John?

“[Trump] is in the business of making money. And he has been successful both in television as well as Miss America and others.”

I don’t want to live in a world where beautiful women and fat paychecks are considered a bad thing. McCain spells out his differences further, because we are all children and had noooo idea that McCain was military-oriented.

“I was raised in a military family. I was raised in the concept and belief that duty, honor and country is the lodestar for the behavior that we have to exhibit every single day.”

Nice story, John. Yes, some people come from military families, but you don’t need to be from one in order to feel a sense of duty and honor to your country. It’s awful rude that you’d think that unless you served in the military or grew up around it, that a person would be a directionless disrespectful slob who is only in it for hot chicks and stacks of cash.

If you didn’t know, John’s wife Cindy McCain has the majority control of one of the largest Anheuser-Busch beer distributors in the United States. John’s personal net worth is many millions of dollars. Cindy was a special education teacher as a young woman and never came from a military family. Is she directionless too? Does she have no duty to her country because she did not grow up in a military family, instead growing up with a father who made his money in investments?

McCain went on to complain that Trump hadn’t apologized for his mean comments about McCain’s service record, but even if he does apologize, McCain said “[Trump] changes his statements almost on a daily basis, so for me to spent my time trying to analyze what he says, I don’t know.”

John, it’s time to either retire or cross the floor to the Democrats. Do it for all of us.

McCain is already on our Naughty List for tanking the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal bill, saying “I can’t in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal. I believe we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats, and have not yet really tried.” The Republicans have had eight years to come up with a plan to get rid of Obamacare, and McCain, being the sap that he is, is still more than happy to shuffle his feet and drag down the whole bill by myself because he doesn’t know how much it will cost. That was the problem with Obamacare to start, that nobody knew how much it would cost or affect people who had a tenuous grip on their insurance premiums. Republicans and Democrats working together won’t get Obamacare repealed. Republicans who won a mandate from the people to get rid of Obamacare on their own should be working together within their own party to make some changes.

Back in July he was already enjoying the adulation of nice tweets from super famous Hollywood-types like Cher who in her emojified, incomprehensible fashion tweeted GOD BLESS JOHN McCAIN for his initial moves against any sort of repeal and replace.

GOD BLESS JOHN McCAIN🙌🏻

SUSAN COLLINS🙌🏻

ALASKA STRONG,LISA MURKOWSKI🙌🏻

OBAMACARE NEEDS CHANGING

NOW DEMS & GOP CAN WORK 2GETHER 2 FIX IT🙏🏻 — Cher (@cher) July 28, 2017

Actor Billy Crystal was also all over McCain, tweeting his “great respect” to him, along with George Costanzo Jason Alexander who said a simple “thank you.”

Who needs happy voters when you can be loved by celebrities?!

You can watch a new item on his 60 Minutes interview here: