Putin RIPS Earpiece Out After Megyn Kelly Asks Sensitive Question – Then He Responds. [WATCH]

If Megyn Kelly was looking to make a fool of herself in a hostile environment, she found it in St. Petersburg. First, Valdimir Putin complimented her. He doesn’t mean it… he just wanted to see if she was vain enough to fall for faint praise. During Kelly’s interview, he got very angry and pulled out his earpiece a couple of times. But, he didn’t walk away. This is classic Putin. Remember, he was forged in the KGB and perfected in the FSB. He didn’t become the ruler of Russia without simultaneously being one of the most ruthless men on the planet and a consummate diplomat.

I wonder if Megyn Kelly could tell he was being condescending to her? Or was she starstruck by a strongman? Did she think she could bat her eyes at him and have him roll over? She did prod Putin on Russia’s ties to the last US presidential election and whether they interfered or not. Russia has interfered in every presidential election we’ve had for decades. The one thing they can’t do is rig the vote. It’s nuance. But they are adroit at propaganda, instilling plants and causing chaos. Putin hates the media… in his country, he just has them murdered. But with American media, he chooses to denigrate them in public forums like he just did with Megyn Kelly.

From The Daily Caller:

Russian president Vladimir Putin became so angry at Megyn Kelly's questions about Russian election interference Friday that he pulled his ear piece out twice Friday. Megyn Kelly, now working for NBC News, was moderating a panel discussion in St. Petersburg when she asked Putin about United States intelligence agencies' conclusions that Russia had interfered with the 2016 U.S. election. Putin seemed to disingenuously and condescendingly praise Kelly before ripping out his ear piece. "Everyone should take the American mass media's role model. Megyn has been demonstrating today high class in her profession," he said before alleging he didn't know where the DNC leaks came from. "…and what President Trump has been saying…just show me the quote where he said he won because of Russian intervention," he finished before popping the ear piece back in. "I don't remember him saying so." Kelly, not backing down, said, "[Trump] finally came around to say, 'I think Russia did it' and he said, 'I don't think he'll do it again.'" Putin smirked at Kelly, and said "this is not as simple as having an interview or writing an article in a newspaper" before pulling out the ear piece again. "As for the interference, look at what your colleagues are doing in our country," Putin remarked. "They have been deep down in our domestic policies doing what they want, enjoying themselves, on a systemic basis for many years."

Kelly was trying to poke the Russian badger… in St. Petersburg of all places. Not smart and very dangerous. Of course the audience wildly applauded Putin and laughed at Kelly the whole freaking time. Putin talked down to Kelly as being some kind of moron who robotically does interviews and writes articles. There was nothing but contempt there for her.

Basically, Putin accused the US of spying on Russia and infiltrating his country. I’m not so naive as to doubt that… but it has been nowhere near what Russia has conducted on US soil. They are our enemy. Anyone who thinks otherwise is a stone cold fool. The Russians consider us their enemy as well. To cover an economic forum and do an interview on Russian soil and somehow think that would produce anything other than derision is foolhardy. But hey… Kelly wanted the ratings. Wonder what she thinks of Russia and their thuggish leader now.