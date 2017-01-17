Russia Just Revealed Their True Feelings – “We will reciprocate.”

In 2012, Mitt Romney ran against President Barack Obama for president. In a debate, Mitt Romney said that he felt Russia was the greatest threat to our nation. Obama laughed outright and famously said, “The 1980s called…. they want their foreign policy back.”

Interestingly enough, it turned out that Mitt Romney knew what he was talking about. Russia and the rest of the world have had a tenuous relationship at best lately.

Now, six years later, Obama and the Democratic Party are happy to say that Russia is a horrific threat. Why? Because it looks like Trump will have a better relationship with Russia than Obama did.

A Russian official recently spoke out about the upcoming presidency of President-elect Donald Trump. And it turns out his message is exactly what we wanted to hear…

“Only when everyone takes their places in the new administration, when practical work begins, will it be clear how relations between the USA and the rest of the world will be,” the foreign minister said.

“If what Donald Trump and his team say about Russia, the readiness to search for joint approaches to the resolution of common problems and the deterrence of common threats together with Russia, if this is the stance of the next administration, we will reciprocate,” he said.

After this last week of ridiculous news regarding Donald Trump and his ties to Russia, it is hopeful to hear a rational response. This is about practical work and pragmatic relationships.

