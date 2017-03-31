Gay Interracial Santa Claus

Soon we will be subjected to the quintessential liberal take on Christmas:

A new picture book will depict Santa as a gay man in an interracial relationship, publisher Harper Design confirmed Tuesday. The book, Santa’s Husband, goes on sale Oct. 10 and tells the story of a black Santa Claus and his white husband who both live in the North Pole. Santa’s spouse frequently fills in for his husband at malls, according to a description of the book Harper Design provided to TIME. Daniel Kibblesmith, who is a staff writer for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and co-author of How to Win at Everything, penned the parody children’s book after tweeting in December that he would only tell his future child Santa was black. “If they see a white one, we’ll say ‘That’s his husband,’” Kibblesmith wrote.

These are the people who create for us what our televisions tell us is our culture. Everything they produce is a desecration.

Expect Santa’s Husband to appear under liberal Holiday Trees throughout the country next Winter Solstice.

They ought to do a new variation on the This Is Your Brain on Drugs ads. This is Christmas:

This is Christmas on moonbattery:

Any questions?

On a tip from Stormfax. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.