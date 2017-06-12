Former NYPD Commissioner: Terrorist Attacks Like London Are The New Normal

Only if you let them be

(NY Daily News) Terrorist attacks like the ones in London and Manchester are the “new normal,” and the U.S. should brace itself for similar attacks, former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton said Sunday. “We are clearly seeing that the pace of terrorist attacks, certainly in Europe has been increasing, said Bratton, speaking to John Catsimatidis on his “Cats Roundtable” radio show. “We are very mindful that that type of attack is quite likely to occur in the United States at some point and time, despite our best efforts to prevent it.” Bratton, who retired from the NYPD in 2016, said he expects more terrorist attacks worldwide in coming months as ISIS loses ground in Syria and Iraq. × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now “I think as the issue in Syria comes to some closure, as ISIS loses its last city and its caliphate, unfortunately it’s like lancing a boil,“ he said. “What’s inside is going to spread around the world even more so.”

On one hand, Mr. Bratton has a good point: the Islamists, those who practice extremist Islam (the word is never mentioned in the brief article), will spread out around the world and attempt to create more attacks, while at the same time spreading the word and attempting to convert people to extremist Islam, enticing them to kill in the name of Allah and Muhammad.

On the other hand, why do we have to tolerate this as the new normal? Why do we have to tolerate this at all? Yes, it will happen, but, we are we not doing what we can to stop this as much as possible? For starters, why are we allowing people from these war torn areas, areas which are ripe with extremist Muslim, into our nations? We can’t vet them properly. Many that are already here travel to those Islamist dominated areas and become more extremist.

We know why they commit terrorist attacks. Why must we tolerate this?

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.