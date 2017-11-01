NYC Terror Attack Hot Take: The Attack Was “Anti-Islamic

First, here’s what we know

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now (NY Times) A driver plowed a pickup truck down a crowded bike path along the Hudson River in Manhattan on Tuesday, killing eight people and injuring 11 before being shot by a police officer in what officials are calling the deadliest terrorist attack on New York City since Sept. 11, 2001. The rampage ended when the motorist — whom the police identified as Sayfullo Saipov, 29 — smashed into a school bus, jumped out of his truck and ran up and down the highway waving a pellet gun and paintball gun and shouting “Allahu akbar,” Arabic for “God is great,” before he was shot in the abdomen by the officer. He remained in critical condition on Tuesday evening. Mayor Bill de Blasio declared the rampage a terrorist attack and federal law enforcement authorities were leading the investigation. Investigators discovered handwritten notes in Arabic near the truck that indicated allegiance to the Islamic State, two law enforcement officials said. But investigators had not uncovered evidence of any direct or enabling ties between Mr. Saipov and ISIS and were treating the episode as a case of an “inspired” attacker, two counterterrorism officials said.

Reports say that Saipov was gleeful, and showed zero remorse. Five of those killed were Argentine tourists. Saipov himself was from Uzbekistan, coming in 2010 and being immediately given permanent legal resident status via a Diversity Visa Program. Sponsored by NY Senator Chuck Schumer.

The mosque he attended has been under surveillance by the NYPD for extremist ties. Weird, right? It’s not like mosques have been shown to be hotbeds of preaching and teaching Islamic extremism, right? Anyway, here we go

(Daily Caller) MSNBC contributor Malcolm Nance stated Tuesday that the suspected Islamist terror attack in New York City was an “anti-Islamic” attack. Nance stated, “It is evil. What it is is you’re seeing the physical manifestation of a cult ideology. And what you’re seeing is not Islam, whatsoever. None of this is condoned, including the sacrificing and getting yourself killed at the end of a terrorist attack. None of that is Islamic, it’s anti-Islamic. And what you’re seeing is these people have created a belief system in which mass murder, as we saw on 9/11, and as we’ve seen all throughout the Middle East, they kill more Muslims than anybody else.”

Except for that bit about killing the infidel. And so many other things. Like this: “I will cast terror into the hearts of those who disbelieve. Therefore strike off their heads and strike off every fingertip of them” (Quran 8:12).

And there’s this study that shows that Islamic terrorism is, surprise, Islamic.

Anyhow, it’s interesting that the NY Times has zero opinion pieces on the attack, when they had plenty on the Las Vegas shooting. We’ll see if any are published Thursday. By which time many Left leaning outlets will be attempting to divorce Islam from the terrorism, and trotting out articles about how Muslims feel afraid.

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.