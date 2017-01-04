Fed Up Citizen Notices What Welfare User Does After Leaving Walmart & Takes Startling Pic…

Is it a done deal that a safety net is essential in a society and economy as large as ours? Welfare and unemployment benefits do indeed help many in the country when they’ve lost their only source of income and need a short term boost. However, the problem is that these benefits are widely abused, taking advantage of the taxpayers that provide the dole.

So, let’s take a look at one example of the frustrations that some have with those who abuse the system.

In a Facebook post that The Conservative Tribune re-posted on their site, a man explains that he observed a non-English-speaking woman pay for her items with one of the governments taxpayer sponsored Electronic Benefit Transfer food stamp cards and then drive away in a luxury-grade SUV.

Here is what the man posted:

“She didn’t speak English, used EB card, then climbed into that,” he wrote on Facebook. “I work 7 days a week, owe out the a– and put a steady oil supply into my 1991 ford. I don’t get a EBT card. Why? It’s sad. We work all our lives n someone crosses the border n starts off better than my 50 year struggle.”

This painful post re-emerged again last spring when a staunch supporter of then-Republican candidate, Donald Trump, shared it on his Twitter account:

“I am SICK & DAMN tired of this crap,” the Trump fan wrote. “If #Trump gets POTUS this WILL STOP. ARE YOU PISSED OVER THIS CRAP?”