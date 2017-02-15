Navy SEAL Is DONE With McCain’s DISRESPECT, Completely Levels Him On LIVE T.V.

Almost right after Donald Trump stepped into the White House as our President, he gave the greenlight for an operation to raid an al-Qaeda base in Yemen.

Of course, the raid itself was actually planned and prepped under the Obama administration, however they were waiting for a dark night to execute it…and that night just so happened to take place after the inauguration.

Several civilians and a Navy SEAL were killed during the operation. This Navy SEAL was Chief Petty Officer William Owens, who died when his plan crashed during the mission.

As soon as media got wind of this they were out for blood and were claiming that it was an operation that failed in disaster because of the losses that had taken place.

One of the people that jumped on this bandwagon was Senator John McCain…

Though the mission was touted as being largely a success despite the losses, Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain instead decried the mission as a “failure,” earning a sharp rebuke from both Trump and White House press secretary Sean Spicer, among others. In an appearance on CNN, former Navy Seal Carl Higbie rebuked McCain, saying the loses, though unfortunate, didn’t negate the success of the mission.

During McCain’s appearance, Higbie did reference MCCain’s crashes when he was in the service himself.

“I think John McCain does owe an apology to the Owens family,” Higbie stated. “I think it was dishonorable of him, too… He called it an unsuccessful mission because of a plane crash? This is a guy who crashed an enormous amount of planes during training. Look, these things happen, and it’s not an unsuccessful mission just simply because John McCain doesn’t like Trump.”

This prompted a frenzy on social media from daughter, Meghan McCAin, who claimed that Higbie had called her father’s service “dishonorable”

She says…

“.@CarlHigbie please say that on television next time after you question his record for crashing a plane before being taken into a POW camp,” McCain shot back.

What McCain’s daughter didn’t understand was that Higbie was NOT stating her Dad’s service time was dishonorable, but his audacity to minimize Owens’ sacrifice for his country from a heroic nature to a failed mission and being in vain… is in fact dishonorable.

What does that kind of garbage McCain stated tell the family of Owens? It tells them that their Son’s life that he died a hero sacrificing to serve his country was senseless.

That is wrong, and he should apologize to them.

Owens would not appreciate being remembered as the Navy SEAL who died during a failed mission. How does McCain not understand that? The fact that they also don’t understand that it wasn’t a failed mission because there was a loss of life is ridiculous.

What do they want? The only way to guarantee there will be no loss of life is by sitting on our hands and doing nothing. That is NOT how you protect a country.

I swear the left just keeps getting more stupid each time they open their mouths. So obnoxious.