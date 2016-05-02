LinkswapBack to homepage
What is the RWN Linkswap traffic trading program?
It is a traffic exchange system that allows us to trade traffic with other relevant websites.
How does it work?
- Step 1: You fill out the Linkswap application form.
- Step 2: We review. If we think we’re a good fit for you, we’ll approve you and let you know.
- Step 3: You send us traffic, we send you traffic back.
Are there any requirements?
You must be able to send us at least a 500 visits a week. No porn. Only linkable, hosted and relevant content. No sketchy traffic. We’ll be watching you.
