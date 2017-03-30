8th Grader Brings Home Vocabulary Test With Anti-Trump Question On It- RAGE Ensues!

Well well well…further LIBERAL indoctrination being passed down from teacher to student. Conservative parents have been sick of this kind of garbage for long time now.

Progressive teachers thinking they can mingle their political views in with their lessons for their students are about to get a rude awakening, if they don’t cut this kind of garbage out.

For now many parents have gotten used to the idea of hearing their kids talk about being forced to feel like they have to nod along with lectures on the topic of global warming, social justice, illegal immigration, and many other liberal topics that are nothing but nonsense…even if the course has nothing to do with politics.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Of course when the students are college students, it’s still wrong…but after the last few years, it’s to be expected at least…

HOWEVER…this story isn’t about college students, this is about middle school students.

Rebecca Gomez’s eighth-grade daughter brought home a vocabulary quiz from Timber Ridge Middle School last week, which isn’t out of the ordinary — that is, until Mom got an eyeful of a few fill-in-the-blank questions: It was difficult for me to [blank] my feeling when I learned that Donald J. Trump had been voted in as our 45th President. After reading about President Trump’s immigration ban, I did not realize how [blank] the law can be. To say Gomez was livid over the questions from the Plainfield, Illinois, school is an understatement.

Obviously this ‘teacher’ did not want to see the blanks filled in with vocabulary that were words used to compliment the Trump administration.

“Awesome” we can be certain was NOT the word this teacher was searching for when it came to President Trump’s immigration ban….

Other examples of quiz questions include The President of the United States [blank] accused the media of covering up terrorist attacks in European countries. Again, the students are eighth-graders. Maybe 13 years old. One favorite quiz question is I have [blank] to seek out non-biased news so that I am a well-educated and informed citizen.

Wait wait.. I got a BETTER question! How about..something like:

“It would be nice to have a [BLANK] NON-BIASED teacher, so that I can learn how to think for myself instead of being wrongly treated and indoctrinated by a Progressive.”

Yep…much better.