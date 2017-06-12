Al Gore Tells Us What GOD Wants Us To Do About Global Warming

So this guy, former Vice President Al Gore has somehow found the audacity to say that God commands us to go forth and fight global warming. He has a new film coming out…so of course he’s going to use some of his crazy to promote it.

In his comments, Gore equated the fight against global warming to a religious-based, moral crusade similar to the civil rights fight, women’s suffrage, and the abolitionist movement during the Civil War era. Gore insisted that it is a moral imperative to fight against climate change.

“Regarding the climate movement,” Gore said warming to his point, “there are people who say, ‘God is in complete control of everything that happens, and if the Earth is getting warmer, then maybe God intends that.’”

Then of course Gore then rejects that conceit.

“Well, no,” the million-dollar mansion-owing former veep insisted. “God intends for us to take responsibility for how we treat God’s creation, and if we choose to use the thin shell of atmosphere surrounding our planet as an open sewer for 110-million tons of global-warming pollution every day, the consequences are attributable to us.”

He concluded saying, “And if you are a believer, as I am, I think God intends for us to open our eyes and take responsibility for the moral consequences of our actions.”

Really Gore? If he really “believed” ANY of his own nonsense, he wouldn’t be dumping 10 times the amount of “global warming pollution” into the atmosphere as any normal American. He probably believes he is special and buying “indulgences” in the form of carbon credits is going to get him off the hook.

It’s NOT. So…whatever.

Seeing that Gore wants to do as “GOD” demands, he should also sell all of his possessions, give all of the proceeds to the poor and follow Christ.

Then there is that pesky passage that warns that “it is easier for a Camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter heaven”.

Can we also forget about what GOD actually calls money, “Filthy lucre”.

Why do I bring these up, well it turns out that Gore’s supposed “obedience to GOD regarding global warming” is going to make him a GAZILLIONAIRE in the long run but at least a BILLIONAIRE almost immediately.

Can anyone but me see the CONTRADICTION in this?

Gore reckons there is money to be made out of the scam. The shyster sees a pot of gold in everything. I wonder how much loot he expects to make from movies? Another Lear jet perhaps? After all, they do cost a lot in fuel to run.

Al’s ‘Global Warming/Climate Change/Climate Disruption movement is its own religion. Anyone who challenges the pseudo-science with REAL science is shouted down and demonized.

That is not how real science works.