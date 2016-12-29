ALERT: Obama Helps Put 3 Christian Holy Sites Under Muslim Command- In Under 3 Days

When Obama became President for the first time 8 years ago we knew it would be bad, when he became President again in round 2 we knew things were only going to get WORSE.

However, now that it’s nearing the very end of his time in the White House and as Commander-in-chief he’s REALLY acting out and isn’t even TRYING to hide his wicked intentions now. I don’t doubt that there are some of us that didn’t see it coming this far. We knew he was evil…but may not have realized it would come to this extent.

Last Friday Obama and his lame duck administration sat idly by as as the UN Security Council pulled the rug out from under Jews, Christians and those that support them, and left them flat on their faces to eat dirt.

They did this through ‘Resolution 2334’ granting control of Jewish and Christian holy sites to Palestinians. Of these Palestinians, 80% are Muslim.

Yes, that’s right. Obama cleared the path for Muslims to take over and command Jewish and Christian holy sites…

I’ll give you a moment to digest that…

As for the resolution….?

“Reaffirms that the establishment by Israel of settlements in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, has no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-State solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace…” (CT’s emphasis added, H/T Wikipedia copy of U.N. Security Council Resolution 2334)

We heard from Fox News that this resolution is only just one of many shocking pieces of anti-Israel resolutions that have come to pass in just the past year.

Obama is an absolute terror not only for this country but for Israel, which makes him the enemy of freedom, liberty, and everything our great nation is suppose to be all about.

…and he was voted in to be President, not once…but TWICE!?

Jackass.

The biggest issue facing Israel now is that this resolution has literally declared ALL Jewish settlements in the West Bnk “illegal” including the parts of East Jerusalem where in the “Old City” there lies several sites held sacred by Christians and Jews.

Of those sacred holy sites there is the Temple Mount, the Western Wall, and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Obama is treading dangerous ground by defiling these holy sites with either his ignorance to truth, or wicked intention. He is messing with sacred grounds in the Holy Land.

He is going to pay for it one way or another…whether it’s this life or the next.

Just saying…

As of right now it is reasonable to presume that these sacred sites will now legally be commanded and controlled by the Palestinians National Authority.

It is this so-called Palestinians National Authority that is well-known for enforcing Sharia Law and the torture it allows on all walks of life.

The hope is when Trump enters the White House and assumes office, he will immediately give direction to his new Ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley, to do everything in her power to abolish the resolution and in doing so also send the world a very important message.

When it comes to Israel, they are family…and the world needs to BACK OFF!

Israel’s borders are NOT subject to ANY kind of negotiation.

Period.