AWESOME! Marine Le Pen cancelled a meeting with Lebanon’s grand mufti rather than wear a headscarf
When female leaders travel to Muslim countries, they are generally advised to wear headscarves to show “respect,” though we all know it’s so they don’t “tempt” men with… their hair?

When Marine Le Pen was told to wear a headscarf for her meeting with Lebanon’s grand mufti, she politely but firmly declined.

“Pass on my considerations, but I’m not wearing a veil.” Now that’s real female empowerment.

Islam is a male-dominated religion and women are expected to follow a man’s demands, including dressing to their specifications. Le Pen wasn’t about to be told how to dress to meet with another leader.

Hard to believe that American feminists think putting on cats hats and dressing like vaginas are on the same level as refusing to be oppressed by an entire religion.

