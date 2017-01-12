AWKWARD: President Obama’s Dog Bites Young White House Visitor’s Face- Stitches Needed.

An unfortunate incident took place in the White House this week when a young girl bent down to pet and play with the Obama family’s dog. The dog bit her on the face. They family called for the White House physician to come and see to the girl’s face, and he found that she needed a few stitches.

TMZ reported:

President Obama had to deal with a small domestic crisis at the White House — a family friend was bitten by Sunny, the First Family’s 4-year-old dog.

We’re told the incident occurred Monday when the 18-year-old was visiting the White House. Sources connected to the girl tell us she went to pet and kiss Sunny, and the dog bit her on the face.

Sunny — a female Portuguese Water Dog — left a nasty gash under the girl’s eye. We’re told the Obamas’ family physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, checked her out and decided she needed stitches.