Baby Hears Mother’s Voice First Time After Hearing Aids-PRICELESS Response! [VIDEO]

Two month old Charlotte Keane is the new tiny darling of the internet. For those in search of positive news amongst all the negativity, her story has been a delight. She was born deaf to a couple who was not expecting it, and who themselves had no history of hearing difficulties. Little Charlotte is too young for cochlear implants, so she was fitted with special hearing aids. Her dad made a video of her reaction to wearing them for the first time. It has gone viral over several social media platforms. It seems we can’t get enough of her precious emotional reaction to hearing her mother say “I love you.”

Charlotte’s mother, Christy Keane, a photographer and blogger, has been writing about her family’s journey since finding out Charlotte could not hear. And when her husband Daniel took this video, she was at first reluctant to share it because it was so personal. But she relented at the behest of family and friends who urged her to share the wonderful story. She said, “I thought, ‘Oh, what’s the harm? I’ll make it public.”

In describing their newfound joy, she said, “All this time that we had spent sad that she wasn’t able to hear us, all that pain went away.”

Christy is all too aware that Charlotte “has very profound hearing loss and is not and will not be cured” by these hearing aids. But the family is ecstatic that little Charlotte can interact auditorily in some way. She can hear her mother’s voice. In the video, the beautiful little girl is clearly emotional and even cries what appear to be tears of joy! What a lovely gift for Charlotte and her parents.

Christy sums up their new life with Charlotte by saying, “Every day, we experience a miracle when we put her hearing aids in and get to see her smile.”

The medical devices were donated to the family at no cost to them. But the miracle they provide for Charlotte is priceless. And the fact that a child of two months feels and expresses that level of emotion is only one more evidence of the value of human lives, no matter how young they are.

Miracles happen. They did for the Keane family. Christy posted on Instagram, “We had our miracle moment that I have been praying for when Char got her hearing aids today.”

Keep smiling little Charlotte, you family loves you and now, thanks to this video of your beautiful smile and precious tears of joy, so does the whole world! Happy hearing day to you, baby Charlotte, and may you have many long years of success with amazing technology that allows you to hear.