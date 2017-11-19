Basketball Player’s Dad Disrespects Trump After He Rescued His Criminal Son From China

There is no faster way to lose my respect than to bad mouth someone who has done you a kindness that you’ll never be able to repay. That is exactly what happened when Trump brought home the three UCLA basketball players who were at risk of spending the next 10 years in a Chinese prison for shoplifting.

Instead of being grateful that his son wasn’t going to prison, LaVar Ball decided to pull the most uncool move on the planet: He began to disrespect President Trump.

Freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley, and Jalen Hill were busted in Hangzhou, China on the 7th of November for allegedly shoplifting from a Louis Vuitton store while on a trip to play Georgia Tech. They were forced to remain in China even after their team had flown back to the United States, as the Chinese authorities went through the necessary motions to indict them.

This event also happened to coincide with President Trump’s visit to China, where he implored President Xi Jinping to look into the case and do something about it. A day later, they were on a plane back to the United States.

Even liberal commentators believed that the men owed a huge debt of gratitude to President Trump for taking up for them, but apparently LiAngelo Ball’s father didn’t feel the same way.

LaVar Ball attacked the President and said that the crime was “no big deal.” Well maybe not where we come from, where shoplifting gets you nothing more than a slap on the wrist, but over there you get 10 years in prison for it. Would YOU like to visit a Chinese prison?

“Who?” Ball said. “What was he over there for? Don’t tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out.” No you’re right, the President of the United States did more in one meeting with the Chinese President than you’ve ever done for him as a father. I know this because you didn’t even teach him that it’s wrong to shoplift, and are making excuses for him doing just that in a foreign country.

“As long as my boy’s back here, I’m fine,” Ball continued. “I’m happy with how things were handled. A lot of people like to say a lot of things that they thought happened over there. Like I told him, ‘They try to make a big deal out of nothing sometimes.’ I’m from L.A. I’ve seen a lot worse things happen than a guy taking some glasses. My son has built up enough character that one bad decision doesn’t define him. Now if you can go back and say when he was 12 years old he was shoplifting and stealing cars and going wild, then that’s a different thing.”

Father of the freaking year right here.

The three players responsible where suspended indefinitely from the basketball team upon their return.