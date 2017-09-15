BENGHAZI: Report Confirms Fears-Hillary Silenced Security Officers Who Survived Attack [VIDEO]

News is coming out of the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi by security officials who are going out on the limb to claim that Hillary Clinton knew about the lack of security in 2012, and still refused to make the necessary changes to protect American lives. This is nothing that the American people didn’t already know, but at least this time the people that were their can attest to the claims.

Brad Owens and Jerry Torres work for Torres Advanced Enterprise Solutions, and were recently interviewed by Fox News host Tucker Carlson. They told Carlson that government did the least that they could do to prepare for a rumored attack weeks before it happened, hiring only the most cut-rate “professionals” to provide security.

Apparently the contractors that they hired where called Blue Mountain Group, who had came into the contract after bidding 4 percent loser than Torres had.

Owens shared his story with Carlson:

“Blue Mountain U.K. is a teeny, tiny, little security company registered in Wales that had never had a diplomatic security contract, had never done any high threat contracts anywhere else in the world that we’ve been able to find, much less in high threat areas for the U.S. government. They had a few guys on the ground.”

Could the Torres group just be jealous for having lost the contract? It’s a possibility, but the information they brought to the table could easily have been proof that Blue Mountain U.K.’s hiring could have served as a catalyst to the Benghazi incident, even more so with the information shown that Blue Mountain didn’t even provide it’s own security, but rather from a third party.

Torres knew that the State Department had made a huge mistake when they finally came to him and his company, requesting that they remedy the ‘problem’ they had – or to what Owen called an “admission of a the mistake” that the government chose wrong contractor for the job.

Torres So why did the attack that killed four Americans still go down? According to Torres, he had told the DOS that it would take 3 weeks to get everything up to standard. Unfortunately, the attack went down only 12 days later. The men working for Torres claimed that they were “absolutely” suppressed by a certain senior State official who happened to be a Clinton lackey.

Owens made it clear in the interview that those “who made the poor choices that actually, I would say, were more responsible for the Benghazi attacks than anyone else, they’re still in the same positions, making security choices for our embassies overseas now.”

This is what a bloated bureaucracy is!