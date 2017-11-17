Black Lives Matter DELETES Trump Twitter Poll After They Get Result They Never Saw Coming

And on today’s episode of “WHOOPS! You Won’t Do That Again,” we have a Black Lives Matter-affiliated Twitter page posting a poll that they were later forced to remove after being embarrassed by the results.

Apparently they got salty that Trump was quoting a recent poll about his support numbers (oh the HORROR) and they decided to do one of their own, no doubt for their followers to use as a (heehee) “Trump” card during some argument or another. But that’s not exactly how it turned out.

“Since @realDonaldTrump bragged about the results of a twitter poll, let’s try this again!” Black Lives Matter tweeted. “Do you approve or disapprove of President Trump’s job performance? Do vote and retweet.”

44,447 votes (and what I’m sure was a WHOLE lot of time giggling) later, the approval rating for Trump was at 67% and the poll was pulled from their page.

Of course, that might have more to do with large conservative pages sharing the poll around and ginning up some support for the President.

Did you know Black Lives Matter (@/usblm) is conducting a poll on @POTUS' performance thus far? You do now. | #RedNationRising pic.twitter.com/ELcyRQTlUy — Red Nation Rising (@RedNationRising) November 16, 2017

And there were other Twitter users who took the time to mock what the Twitter account was trying to do, despite the fact that we don’t actually know whether the account is linked to the Black Lives Matter movement or not. In any case, they received a proper tongue lashing from the public, and rightfully so.

interesting…. Black lives matter official twitter @usblm Account made a polling on Twitter. It didn’t go the way they thought it would…. backed fired. And guess what?!? They deleted it!!!! pic.twitter.com/x3d5pDR95L — braendey molson (@BraendeyMolson) November 16, 2017

⚠️ When Polls Fail…. LMFAO!!! Everyone shoot vote in this, 62% Approve of Trump in the latest Black Lives Matter Poll… Absolutely Priceless! https://t.co/BIqwD9Puzw — Matt Couch 🔸 (@RealMattCouch) November 16, 2017

Once could say this was a YUGE mistake for the BLM account.

It’s not surprising that those on social media felt the desire to rally behind their President when the group posting a poll that was to do nothing but tear him down based on perceived racial biases. Americans are getting tired of seeing Trump trashed day in and day out on things that have absolutely no bearing on his ability to lead the nation and her people into prosperity. These small acts of rebellion are proof that people are getting tired of the petty bickering and attempts to pit one group of people against another for the sake of division and stirring up hatred.

If you want your movement to succeed, you should be trying to unite people. You can’t view everyone who isn’t YOU as the enemy, or you’re going to get nowhere. Stop trying to push people (especially Trump voters, given that they are the majority) away because of who they voted for. It’s silly and it’s going to harm your message.

But come on, this was funny.