Black Woman Goes Viral After Speaking On What Millions Are Already Thinking About Illegals

This woman held NO punches when she decided to share how she felt about illegal immigrants and the ever so popular sanctuary cities during a recent town hall meeting in Cudahy, California.



She is a pro-Trump black woman and she was fearless in saying what most people are thinking.

“Sanctuary cities are racist — black communities have been destroyed by illegal immigration,” the woman said.

“You want us to feel for your families but you don’t feel for our families,” she explained.

“Again, the black community has literally been destroyed by racist illegal immigration and we’re not going to have it. When my people do a crime, they get three strikes. Your people do a crime, they get amnesty, they get benefits and they’re not paying taxes,” she continued, as the crowd cheered.

“Thank God for Trump, thank God for Sessions — and you should be ashamed of yourselves, how dare you?” she said.

According to Conservative Tribune:

This woman didn’t show up to a gun fight with a knife either, she had the facts to support her works. She cited IRS regulations that allow taxpayers in America to go ahead and claim dependents that are living in Mexico or Canada.

She argued that these regulations were nonsense, especially when she couldn’t even claim her own family members who were also struggling in New Orleans after Hurrican Katrina.

What. The. Heck.

“Publication 17 IRS. They’re allowing YOU people to claim people in Mexico, I can’t even claim people in New Orleans when there was a flood. I couldn’t claim my people,” she complained.

Watch this to witness her glorious FACT based argument. Do you agree with this woman?