BOOM! Brit Hume Triggers Leftists With Truth-MOAB About Jimmy Kimmel

BOOM! Brit Hume Triggers Leftists With Truth-MOAB About Jimmy Kimmel
Sonja Bochow
24 Sep, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Jimmy Kimmel, America’s newest self-proclaimed expert in healthcare, with a little, or maybe a lot, of help on talking points from his buddy Senator Chuck Schumer, has been lecturing us all on how we should eagerly lap up the subpar government health care system. In an impassioned defense of Obamacare, in May he laced into the GOP with a speech that went viral. Notably he said, “Before 2014, if you were born with a congenital heart condition like my son was, there was a good chance you would never be able to get health insurance because you had a preexisting condition, you were born with a preexisting condition. If your parents didn’t have health insurance, you may not even live long enough to get denied insurance due to a preexisting condition.”

The problem is that isn’t true. How do I know? My son, born in 1997 with pyloric stenosis and who, at 6 weeks of age, endured an operation at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to repair it, was covered by our insurance carrier. And if he’d had a heart condition, that would have been covered too. So Kimmel is actually not correct when he makes that claim. Issues with newborns are not considered pre-existing in the way Jimmy claims. Jenn Rose Of Romper.com says it this way, “The specifics of the new bill are actually more complicated than Kimmel made them out to be. First of all, it only applies to individual coverage, so babies whose parents have group insurance through their employers won’t be affected. Secondly, states would need to apply for a waiver in order to charge a higher premium to those with pre-existing conditions, and some states already have their own laws banning such practices. And lastly, the up-charge could only be applied to patients whose coverage had recently lapsed.”

Not quite as heinous as Kimmel makes it out to be, eh? Anyone covered by group insurance which is most people, isn’t even affected at all.

So, though the comedian fancies himself to be our new guru on healthcare, he actually isn’t very well informed. Brit
Hume has it right. He makes the candid observation that folks like Kimmel maybe should stick to things they understand. Hume said, “Our political life took a turn for the worse when we started paying a lot of attention to what comedians have to say about it.” Twitter had some feedback on that. See below.

Hey Jimmy, stick to your night job. We don’t need your uninformed advice. We wish your son all the best and good health too. But we also wish you’d stop lecturing us about the failed ACA. In the meantime, perhaps you might try finding some jokes for your show that are actually funny and not just sucker punches aimed at Conservatives and Trump.

Sonja Bochow

Sonja Bochow

I live in Newark, DE, am married, and the mother of four children; Liam, Brenna, Keira and Erin. I am also a full time Bible teacher and have a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from West Chester University.

More articles by Sonja Bochow

Leave a Comment

Permalinks


  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to a friend