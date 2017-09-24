BOOM! Brit Hume Triggers Leftists With Truth-MOAB About Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel, America’s newest self-proclaimed expert in healthcare, with a little, or maybe a lot, of help on talking points from his buddy Senator Chuck Schumer, has been lecturing us all on how we should eagerly lap up the subpar government health care system. In an impassioned defense of Obamacare, in May he laced into the GOP with a speech that went viral. Notably he said, “Before 2014, if you were born with a congenital heart condition like my son was, there was a good chance you would never be able to get health insurance because you had a preexisting condition, you were born with a preexisting condition. If your parents didn’t have health insurance, you may not even live long enough to get denied insurance due to a preexisting condition.”

The problem is that isn’t true. How do I know? My son, born in 1997 with pyloric stenosis and who, at 6 weeks of age, endured an operation at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to repair it, was covered by our insurance carrier. And if he’d had a heart condition, that would have been covered too. So Kimmel is actually not correct when he makes that claim. Issues with newborns are not considered pre-existing in the way Jimmy claims. Jenn Rose Of Romper.com says it this way, “The specifics of the new bill are actually more complicated than Kimmel made them out to be. First of all, it only applies to individual coverage, so babies whose parents have group insurance through their employers won’t be affected. Secondly, states would need to apply for a waiver in order to charge a higher premium to those with pre-existing conditions, and some states already have their own laws banning such practices. And lastly, the up-charge could only be applied to patients whose coverage had recently lapsed.”

Not quite as heinous as Kimmel makes it out to be, eh? Anyone covered by group insurance which is most people, isn’t even affected at all.

So, though the comedian fancies himself to be our new guru on healthcare, he actually isn’t very well informed. Brit

Hume has it right. He makes the candid observation that folks like Kimmel maybe should stick to things they understand. Hume said, “Our political life took a turn for the worse when we started paying a lot of attention to what comedians have to say about it.” Twitter had some feedback on that. See below.

Our political life took a turn for the worse when we started paying a lot of attention to what comedians have to say about it. https://t.co/yVltaLJ6hk — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 23, 2017

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Took a bigger turn for the worst when we started listening to political infotainment like Hannity, Limbaugh, O’Reilly, etc. https://t.co/Nd09hF4JX6 — Thomas Mills (@tmillsNC) September 23, 2017

Your mention only broadcasters considered conservatives. Gee, I wonder why. https://t.co/T7nmj4Z0FR — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 23, 2017

Given that all politics lately are a joke, comedians are the perfect choice for commentary. — Rob Womack (@Rojowo) September 23, 2017

Hey Jimmy, stick to your night job. We don’t need your uninformed advice. We wish your son all the best and good health too. But we also wish you’d stop lecturing us about the failed ACA. In the meantime, perhaps you might try finding some jokes for your show that are actually funny and not just sucker punches aimed at Conservatives and Trump.