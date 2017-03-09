BOOM! Look Who Just Left Trump Tower In HANDCUFFS!

The controversial activists of the “A Day Without Women” march, Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory, Carmen Perez, and Bob Bland, were lead away from Trump Tower in handcuffs, presumably for blocking traffic as part of their “civil disobedience.”

If you were looking for blatant propaganda and emotional rhetoric, the “A Day Without Women” Twitter account had it.

From IJReview:

Organizers of Wednesday’s “A Day Without a Woman” march in New York City were arrested outside President Donald Trump’s signature hotel while staging an act of “civil disobedience.” Controversial activists Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory, Carmen Perez, and Bob Bland were reportedly among those arrested by the NYPD near Trump International. Sarsour can be seen in the video below, being led away in handcuffs: Linda Sarsour was just arrested outside Trump International for disorderly conduct. pic.twitter.com/SOais39G7L — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) March 8, 2017 The activists later somehow posed for a photo in the back of a police vehicle. Some of us have been arrested #DayWithoutAWoman pic.twitter.com/WSYVdrQjxA — Women's March (@womensmarch) March 8, 2017 The official Women’s March Twitter account confirmed the arrests: “Many of our national organizers have been arrested in an act of civil disobedience. We will not be silent.” We are blocking traffic as a form of civil disobedience in Columbus Circle (outside Trump Hotel). #DayWithoutAWoman — Women's March (@womensmarch) March 8, 2017

How spectacularly stupid do you have to be to think that blocking traffic is a form of “civil disobedience”? You are impeding emergency vehicles from getting to their very important destinations. I guess these evil people are perfectly fine with having that on their conscience.

Pro-tip: Pissing people off by preventing them from getting from point A to point B isn’t an effective way to win people over to your side. Actually, it’s a really great way to make sure fewer people support you.