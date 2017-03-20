BOOM! Trump BOYCOTTS UN Council, Then THIS Happens…

Leave it to Trump to boycott the UN council, something Americans have wanted a President to do for quite some time.

It turns out that he doesn’t like their blatantly anti-Israel stance, and isn’t going to allow their rhetoric to take place in front of him. He’s got better things to do than pander to a bunch of progressives who just want to see a global government.

From The Federalist Papers:

President Trump has never been impressed with the United Nations. Last December, he referred to the UN as “just a club for people to get together.” It shouldn’t be surprising then that when said club pushes an anti-Israel agenda–President Trump isn’t going to join the club. He’s going to boycott the club. According to The Washington Free Beacon: The Trump administration will boycott the United Nation’s Human Rights Council, or UNHRC, due to its efforts to advance an anti-Israel agenda, according to senior administration officials familiar with the effort who spoke to the Washington Free Beacon. The UNHRC, which includes member countries cited for mass human rights abuses, is poised on Monday to adopt at least five anti-Israel resolutions, prompting outrage in the Trump administration over what officials described as the council’s unjust bias against the Jewish state. The action on these items has prompted the Trump administration to boycott the council and refuse to attend the Monday meeting, according to administration officials apprised of the situation who spoke with the Free Beacon…. … Trump administration officials said the increased pressure on the U.N. is part of a larger effort by U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley to significantly reform the international organization and root out those who use it as a platform to push anti-Israel initiatives. On Monday, the UNHRC is set to consider an agenda known as the “human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories.” It is said to include several anti-Israel declarations that the Trump administration fiercely objects to.

Gotta love a no-nonsense leader who does everything he can to let the people know exactly where he stands on every issue.