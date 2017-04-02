Breaking: Bill O’Reilly Just LEVELED The Accusation Of His Supposed $13 Million Lawsuit Settlements

The New York Times has come out with a report Saturday that says that Bill O’Reilly, the host of Fox News Channel’s No. 1 rated cable news program, has in private faced many accusations of sexual harassment.

Starting back in 2002, the host and the network shared have reportedly paid at least $13 million to five different women, and in return they offer up silence and to keep them from following through with the litigation.

In just a few words, O’Reilly responded with, “I’m vulnerable to lawsuits.”

Two settlements went thorough last year after Roger Ailes, former chairman of Fox News, was forced out of his position at FOX due to claims against him of sexual harassment.



“As we’ve made clear, there’s absolutely no room anywhere at our company for behavior that disrespects women or contributes to an uncomfortable work environment,” company spokesperson Julie Henderson had detailed last year.

Detailing O’Reilly’s latest settlements, 21st Century Fox refused to questions, only saying it had investigated the matter.

In a statement released, Fox claimed that it “takes matters of workplace behavior very seriously,” and “Mr. O’Reilly is fully committed to supporting our efforts to improve the environment for all our employees at Fox News.”

“Just like other prominent and controversial people, I’m vulnerable to lawsuits from individuals who want me to pay them to avoid negative publicity,” said O’Reilly in his personal statement.

Two of the five settlements have already been known to the public, one with a producer in 2004 for approximately $9 million, and another last year involving one former Fox News guest.

Wendy Walsh, who was a regular guest on The O’Reilly Factor, spoke with reporters and said that she declined an invitation to join O’Reilly in his hotel suite.

Former Fox News host Andrea Tantaros was also another one who claimed that O’Reilly sexually harassed her.