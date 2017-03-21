BREAKING: IRS Gives After School Satan Club Tax Exemption In 10 Days…

Now we all knew that the IRS was of the devil…that’s no surprise. However, I doubt anyone saw this nonsense coming…

So just to put it out there right now…there is no definitive evidence that they are ‘of the devil’ but…just saying, how would you explain this?

The IRS, has now granted an “After School Satan Club” a tax exempt status request.

Because…tolerance.

Apparently this process for them to start reaping the benefits for their non-profit status took just 10 days. Which many are finding odd, seeing as how it typically takes the government far longer than 10 days to just simply tell you that they received your request…and then another 6 months or so to even process it.

Do you have a recollection of how long it took conservative Tea Party groups to get their status? It is very likely that some of them are going grey waiting…still.

In fact, during Lois Lerner days, the IRS denied non-profit status to every request except for ONE conservative group.

The Satan Cub was started by Reason Alliance, a Somerville, Mass. based non-profit organization that operates the Satanic Temple of Seattle. The club was founded at Point Defiance Elementary in Tacoma, Wash and is open to children from 5-12 years old. The groups also asks each child what church he/she attends. Here’s a video the group puts out, warning for creepy.

Does this not seem creepy to you?

Tolerance? Rationalism? This is something to rationalize?

Since when is it okay to be tolerant of Satan?

It just seems like the line between right and wrong in this world is getting more and more blurry. We could use the help of deity, pray for our country and our president, that good and right may come off conqueror of these things that are meant to be distractions from truth and blurring of the line between right and wrong.

Because truth is truth even when no one believes it, and the truth is, wrong has never been right. It has always been that way, and it will always be that way.