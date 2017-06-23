BREAKING: John Podesta To Testify Before Congress On His Role In U.S. Election Meddling

John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign manager, is slated to go before Congress and speak on his role in the so-called tampering in the U.S. election by the Russian government, according to reports.

The House Intelligence Committee will hear his testimony as they move forward with their investigation into the questionable Russian collusion with the Trump campaign before the election.

Podesta was a key figure in the election, more for his emails were hacked and then leaked to WikiLeaks than his duty as Hillary’s campaign stooge. The thousands of emails that exposed the inner workings of the Hillary Clinton campaign were embarrassing, as her top aides’ free-spoken thoughts were shined a very unfriendly light on the candidate.

The email leak came as a consequence of Podesta’s misunderstanding with a campaign official who advised him to reset his password after getting a “phishing” email scam sent to him. That leak was also where the whole “PizzaGate” conspiracy debacle came from – the one that claimed Podesta and Clinton were a part of a secret Washington D.C. pedophilia child-ring.

Podesta himself believed during an interview in February that there was a secret plan among members in the FBI to stop Hillary Clinton from completing the election.

Speaking to Bloomberg Politics editor John Heilemann:

“There are at least forces within the FBI that wanted her to lose. I’m not sure they really understood the alternative, but they wanted her to lose. I think that’s one possibility.”

He also looked towards former FBI Director James Comey as the source of the campaigns woes, and subsequent election loss stemming directly from the announcement he made a week before voting day that they were reopening the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

“[Comey] made a bad judgment, and I think virtually anybody who has opined on the topic…have said it was a terrible mistake of judgment, and I think it did terrible damage to us. If you look at the polling at that period time, that’s when the race began to tighten in that week.”