BREAKING: Mass Shooting at Texas Baptist Church as Police Report Multiple Victims [VIDEO]

We are learning of a shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs just 30 miles out of San Antonio where up to 27 church-goers are feared to be dead, and 20 more are believed to be injured.

This according to an emergency responder on the scene who was called out after a man walked into the church at about 11:30AM on Sunday morning, and opened fire on those in the pews.

This is now being considered the deadliest church shooting in modern United States history, and it is feared that more people will end up dying as a result of their injuries.

Megan Posey, a spokeswoman for Connally Memorial Medical Center in Floresville did state that her hospital – which is about 15 miles away from the site of the shooting – admitted patients with gunshot wounds, it was not clear how many of them were taken in. Doctors are still assessing patients.

Deputies followed the gunman about five miles away where he was cornered and shot dead.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also released a statement on the shooting.

“While the details of this horrific act are still under investigation, Cecilia and I want to send our sincerest thoughts and prayers to all those who have been affected by this evil act,” he wrote.

“I want to thank law enforcement for their response and ask that all Texans pray for the Sutherland Springs community during this time of mourning and loss,” it continued.

All in all, the Sutherland Springs area hosts about 400 residents, an extremely tight-knit community that has been sent reeling in the wake of this unimaginable horror.

The President himself has been touring Asia, but took the time to send out a tweet to the people of Sutherland, saying “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”

Just the thought that such a terrible thing could happen in such a small town really goes to show that people everywhere have to be ready for anything. Just because you live in a sparsely populated area doesn’t mean you’re safe from the dangers of the world. Do what it takes to protect you and your family.

This is a breaking story and we may not know the final death toll for some time. Check back with Right Wing News for updates on this and all breaking news.