BREAKING: Obama Frees Mastermind Terrorist Who Planted 130 BOMBS!

He’s done it again, and each time the dangers he unleashes back into society get scarier and scarier. He has one foot out the door of the White House at this point and it appears he is hoping to finish up his reign of terror with as much damage done as possible.

In one swift move he has commuted the sentence of a terrorist who is highly suspected of being the mastermind behind a Marxist terrorist group, FALN.

Clemency was granted to this brute by the our very own brute in the White House. Terrorist Oscar Lopez-Rivera has been in federal prison since 1981.

He grew up in Chicago and was convicted of conspiracy to overthrow the U.S. government as a member of the Puerto Rican terrorist group FALN.

…he tried to overthrow the U.S. government, and now granted clemency by Obama. What…the…hell.

There are two sides to the story, of course. Lopez-Rivera is said to be a dangerous terrorist who setup booby trap bombs an several other weapons OR he was a ‘freedom fighter’ who fell into prison wrongfully as a political prisoner since being convicted of seditious conspiracy for all the weapon charges….it just all depends on who is doing the talking.

However, ‘freedom fighter’ is obviously the biggest crap story. Booby traps, and several other dangerous weapons and bombs…? Nothing sounds even remotely non-terrorist about that.

The group of terror loving so-called “freedom fighters” has planted more than 130 bombs all on American soil since 1974.

These bombs took many lives and wounded dozens and dozens more. For this Lopez-Rivera was sentenced to 55-years, after being convicted in which during this time he proclaimed himself to be an enemy of the U.S. government.

In 1988 he tried to escape prison using a plan that included murdering several prison guards, he was unsuccessful and his sentence was compounded.

It’s important to know, that he has never, not once renounced his declaration made of being an enemy to the U.S. government…and yet, Obama had no problem granting him mercy.

Of course, it became REAL clear that it was a bad idea when a celebration among leftists broke out.



Sobbing with gratitude here in London.

OSCAR LOPEZ RIVERA IS COMING HOME.

THANK YOU, @POTUS.

🇵🇷 https://t.co/IEdaEvsVcG — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 17, 2017

This will probably give you all the proof you need that this move is nothing good for America…



Oscar Lopez freed!

Chelsea Manning out!!!

Great news! Joy an Justice!

Free Leonard!

Pardon Ethel!

Keep rolling! — Bill Ayers (@WilliamAyers) January 17, 2017

Bill Ayers is happy?

This is bad.