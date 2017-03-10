BREAKING: Obama’s Brother Just TWEETED Out Barack’s Birth Certificate- It’s NOT From Hawaii

Okay…WHAT? What has just happened? I’ll tell you…. Malik, Barack Obama’s brother has just tweeted out former President’s alleged birth certificate.

First… here check it out. Of course keep in mind, this is a tweet and in the world we live in today it is very hard to tell truth from deception…but we’re here to report what is happening out there so here you go.

Allegedly folks, this is Barack Obama’s birth certificate according to his not to close brother, Malik Obama. It says…. Mombassa, Kenya as the location of the hospital that he was again… ALLEGEDLY born in.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

According to this, it looks like our former president was a bouncing 7 pound 1 ounce baby boy!

This tweet was Malik reportedly responding to someone who challenged Malik’s claim that “everyone in Mombassa” is apparently certain and knows that Barack was born there.

Then when he was asked if he had proof… Malike responded “Surely” and posted the SHOCKING…image to Twitter.

I’m going to go ahead insert this screenshot here…again.

Malik made no secret of his support for Donald Trump during the campaign. In July 2016, Malik Obama proudly announced his support for Donald Trump, saying that he wanted to make America great again so he was voting for Trump.

“I like Donald Trump because he speaks from the heart,” Malik Obama told The Post from his home in the rural village of Kogelo. “Make America Great Again is a great slogan. I would like to meet him.”

Obama, 58, a longtime Democrat, said his “deep disappointment” in his brother Barack’s administration has led him to recently switch allegiance to “the party of Lincoln.”

It’s just far too ironic you know? After all the controversy surrounding Obama’s birth certificate and democrats doing their best to delegitimize Trump’s presidency…wouldn’t it just be absolutely insane for Malik, Barack’s own brother to be the one to prove that Obama is that actual illegitimate president?

Mind blowing…