BREAKING: Obama’s Sinister Plan Has Just Been REVEALED, He Planned This ALL Along

It turns out that Obama didn’t intend to fade quietly into the night after his Presidency, nor would he be content with simply becoming an MSNBC pundit and trashing Trump once a week for 5 minutes. N

No, Obama’s post-Presidency plans are more focused on actually removing Trump from the White House either via his own resignation, or impeachment.

From Western Journalism:

Former President Barack Obama is reassembling his team to fight President Donald Trump and attack the policies issued from the White House. According to an exclusive report from The Daily Mail, a close Obama friend stated their goal is to “…oust Trump from the presidency either by forcing his resignation or through his impeachment.” Photographs of the Obama’s new posh home in Washington, D.C.’s fashionable Kalorala neighborhood depict a castle complete with tower. According to The Daily Mail, taking up residence in one of the Obama bedrooms is former White House Senior Adviser Valerie Jarrett. For a time it was reported that Jarrett was living in a bedroom at the White House, in an area normally kept private for the First Family known as “The Residence.” The New York Times reported that Jarrett was known in the White House as the “Night Stalker” because of her access after hours to the Obamas in their private quarters. Chicago Magazine described Jarrett’s power base in its 2014 portrayal of the low profile Washington power broker, “Jarrett is not powerful because she creates and implements policy, but because she’s the last person the president and/or first lady talk to, sometimes over dinner in their private dining room.”

Everything about this is extremely suspicious and certainly deserves further inspection. If this is true, then we’re going to have serious problems moving forward. Trump voters and those of us who don’t appreciate having our electoral process undermined by a former President are going to be extremely angry.