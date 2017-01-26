BREAKING: Trump Issuing Order To Limit US Involvement With UN!

President Donald Trump is rumored to be ready to make some huge play to execute his campaign promises with a couple of critical, common-sense executive orders that address the United States’ funding of the U.N. and certain treaties, and other parts. The orders may result in some 40 percent of U.S. funding for international agencies being totally cut.

Please say I’m not dreaming, because this would be a dream come true for so many Americans that are tired of housing the headquarters of this anti-American organization.

Good riddance.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The New York Times reported:

The first of the two draft orders, titled “Auditing and Reducing U.S. Funding of International Organizations” and obtained by The New York Times, calls for terminating funding for any United Nations agency or other international body that meets any one of several criteria.

Those criteria include organizations that give full membership to the Palestinian Authority or Palestine Liberation Organization, or support programs that fund abortion or any activity that circumvents sanctions against Iran or North Korea. The draft order also calls for terminating funding for any organization that “is controlled or substantially influenced by any state that sponsors terrorism” or is blamed for the persecution of marginalized groups or any other systematic violation of human rights.

The order calls for then enacting “at least a 40 percent overall decrease” in remaining United States funding toward international organizations.

The second executive order, “Moratorium on New Multilateral Treaties,” calls for a review of all current and pending treaties with more than one other nation. It asks for recommendations on which negotiations or treaties the United States should leave.

The order says this review applies only to multilateral treaties that are not “directly related to national security, extradition or international trade,” but it is unclear what falls outside these restrictions.

The U.N. is full of corruption and waste so thick, it would take a miracle to cut them down in power and size. Would that miracle be this President? Trump seems to rush towards the extreme of every choice…and so long as he keeps these choices on the right, he could really do some good work in these next four years.