BREAKING: Trump Makes HUGE MOVE Against North Korea

It would appear that President Trump has had it with North Korea’s games, and is determined to show them once and for all that the United States of America cannot and will not be bullied into submission by some fat jerk playing king of the hill.

Trump has ordered the three largest aircraft carries that we possess to begin running drills in the western Pacific Ocean as a show of force against the little country, rubbing our power in the diminutive dictator’s face.

It was only under President Obama that Kim Jong-un could hope to push America around, but now that Trump is in office, those days are long behind us.

The USS Ronald Reagan, USS Nimitz and USS Theodore Roosevelt have been ordered to conduct “coordinated operations in international waters,” which will undoubtedly aggravate the elevated tensions between the United State and North Korea, who have been making veiled and not-so-veiled threats to one another since the Presidential election in 2016.

The operation will commence on Saturday, and is dedicated to showing the President’s “ironclad commitment to the continued security and stability of the region,” said Scott Swift, commander of the US Pacific Fleet.

“It is a rare opportunity to train with two aircraft carriers together, and even rarer to be able to train with three,” he said, noting that this is the first time this has happened since 2007.

The operation will last from November 11-14, and is sure to provoke a response from North Korea.

Now let me make this clear, nobody wants a war between NK and the United States. Unfortunately, Kim Jong-un is someone who will simply not accept a diplomatic answer, and how are you supposed to coexist with someone who wants you dead? I think the pudgy little freak has started to believe his own hype, and actually thinks that the United States can be defeated by his malnourished, under-trained forces. Fortunately for us (and not so much for him) this is not the case.

“Today, I hope I speak not only for our countries, but for all civilized nations, when I say to the North: Do not underestimate us. And do not try us,” said President Trump in a statement to North Korea.

“All responsible nations must join forces to isolate the brutal regime of North Korea – to deny it any form of support, supply, or acceptance,” he continued.

Hopefully this is the beginning of the end of our battle with NK. They either need to put up or shut up. Let’s hope it’s the latter.