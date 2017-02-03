BREAKING: Trump Makes STUNNING Announcement Affecting EVERY Church In America

Religion has been under attack in the United States for a while now. Separation of Church and state is meant to protect the church from the state not the state from the church. But this all seems to be completely wrong now. And the Johnson Amendment just seems to be completely indicative of this. But Donald Trump is speaking out about this. He is making it clear that it will not stand as long as he has any say in the matter.

At the Prayer Breakfast he made a bold statement that is bringing comfort to people everywhere.

“It was the great Thomas Jefferson who said, the God who gave us life, gave us liberty. Jefferson asked, can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of God,” Trump stated. He continued, “Among those freedoms is the right to worship according to our own beliefs. That is why I will get rid of and totally destroy the Johnson Amendment and allow our representatives of faith to speak freely and without fear of retribution. I will do that.”

You can watch the video below herem and hear for yourself what Donald Trump had to say about it. Maybe our religious freedoms are going to be better protected now than they have been in the past.

