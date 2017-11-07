Butcher forced toddler to watch child abuse sex videos before raping her

A man is now going to be behind bars for eight years after a woman finally built up the sheer will to confront her mother and the authorities about what he did to her when she was a toddler. This young lady was forced as a toddler to watch child abuse videos while he had her on his lap, and then sexually assaulted her. Mark Rawlinson, 44, is the man that has now been brought to justice after being found guilty of over 20 offences.

It took the victim years to finally have the will to speak up and tell the authorities exactly what had happened to her as a child.

According to the victims mother:

‘It made me feel so angry and sick. It was beyond me how anyone could do that to a child, let alone my own. He never showed an ounce of remorse in court which is just a whole different level. He just sat there and never made a squeak. He just kept shaking his head throughout the whole thing. Luckily the jury listened to everything that was said and found him guilty of what he did.’

She went on further, describing some of the kinds of damage that sexual abuse does to children who are subjected to it:

‘My daughter won’t get into taxis with men and she is very wary around them. Even when she goes to the doctors she cannot see a male doctor. It’s caused her great anxiety, stress, shame and embarrassment. She is so frightened that people will find out it is her but at the same time she knows that people need to know who this monster is and what he has done. He absolutely destroyed her as a young child.’

This horrific story does have a happy ending, as the victim was able to graduate as an A student, and is now enjoying her experience in University. Her mother went on to explain:

‘She is one of my greatest achievements in life. She is doing with her life what I was never able to and I am so proud of her.

Rawlinson was employed as a butcher in east Hull before he went out on his own and opened up the shop, Ashby-de-la-Zouch in Leicestershire back in 2013.

The victims mother had encouraging words for victims out there who have been silent about their own experiences with abuse:

‘They need to come forward and speak about it. I know it’s scary and I know it’s frightening because I’ve seen my daughter go through it. I know you have to lay out what happened on the table and that is hard but the relief you get from it when it is over is worth it.’