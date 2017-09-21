CA Governor, Jerry Brown Tells UN- ‘America Is Not Run By Donald Trump’

If you can remember back to when the charlatan idiot, otherwise known as California Governor Jerry “Moonbeam” Brown claimed that Donald Trump’s voters were nothing more than “cave dwellers,” you would be reminded of just how much of progressive scumbag he is. Now it would seem that he is out of his mind, urgently attempting to convince the corrupt, U.S.A.-hating United Nations that PRESIDENT Donald Trump, doesn’t run America…

During a UN round-table meeting that I’m sure cost taxpayers a butt-load of their money, and did absolutely nothing – The ‘Moonbeam’ idiot governor made the claim that no matter what, he would continue to push his climate change agenda in his state, and also the world whenever he could.

“America is not run by Donald Trump. Even California is not run by Jerry Brown. We are a country of diverse power centers and mobilizing those power centers that are not controlled by the president is still a very worthwhile goal and very powerful.”

Oh really, Brown? Where was this sentiment when your boy Obama was playing KING, making laws, pushing executive order after executive order, and treating his Executive powers as THE ONLY power? You sir, are a lying ass-hat.

This idiot went on to state that “real power” in the U.S. system is all in the hands of local officials, and not the powers that be in Washington D.C.

Again, how convenient of you to take on a libertarian – conservative view of smaller government, Moonbeam – When your Marxist friends are not in power.

“We are not a top-down, one center of power dictating to everybody else.”

Again, I just have to point out that if you took those words that came out of the old bastards mouth, and put it on anyone else, that person would be deemed based off of nothing else, as a right leaning conservative or libertarian. So what the heck is going here? Have we stepped into the opposite land? Or is Jerry trying to march at the opposite end of the White House administration currently?

It was just a few days ago that this same piece of crap was slandering Trump voters as Troglodytes.

“They’re both kind of very similar. You should check out the derivation of ‘Trump-ite’ and ‘troglodyte,’ because they both refer to people who dwell in deep, dark caves.”

Here’s how his zombie followers responded, and then how they were shot down!

I'm sorry, remind us again of how broke Cali is. And now that you're a "sanctuary state" enjoy losing Federal funds. Lol — Gary Marty (@GMarty20) September 20, 2017

Still Waiting⏳ For Icecaps❄To Melt And The Polar 🐻 To Get Extinct That Al'Gore💰 Told Me 10years Ago#climatechange? https://t.co/GHg5HAkzJh — 📿Lεοnιdας🗺 (@marioNews3) September 20, 2017