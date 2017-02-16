California Takes Meat And Cheese Out Of School Lunches, Because…GLOBAL WARMING

After climate change tricksters in California finished their outcry against the serious issue of cow farts, they focused their unwanted attention on school lunches…Essentially how they can make it the worst experience for your child.

In Oakland, California, schools are offering a much more “climate-friendly.” lunch menu…

The Daily Caller shared what they found out:

Oakland schools partnered with the environmental group Friends of the Earth (FOE) to fight global warming by making student lunches climate-friendly.

FOE gave kids a lunch menu designed to eliminate foods it says are “unsustainable for our planet.” The new menu features far less meat and more plant-based food. Any meat or cheese the school did use came from “pastured, organic dairy cows.” The student’s lunch menu went from beef hot dogs and pepperoni pizza to vegan stir fry tofu and vegan tostadas. The new FOE-approved menu both se[rv]ed meat and cheese less frequently and reduced the portion sizes.

“This is a landmark moment for school food,” Jennifer LeBarre, head of nutrition services for Oakland Unified School District, said in a FOE press statement. “We were so excited to see how the data showed that we could reduce our carbon and water footprint by serving healthy, delicious food –– like the vegetarian tostadas with fresh made in-house salsa, that kids absolutely love –– all while saving money.”

Kari Hamerschlag, FOE’s deputy director of food and technology gave a her pathetic statement to police what can and can’t be consumed by your children:

“While our study focused on school food, it’s clear that meat and cheese reduction is a powerful climate mitigation strategy for all restaurants and institutions that want to reduce their environmental impact. We hope this report inspires more public institutions to serve less and better meat and more plant-based foods as a cost effective way to achieve both environmental and public health goals.”

The unmitigated arrogance of these bureaucrats and school administrators is unreal. Their self-awareness is nonexistent. It needs to stop, and can…But not until we decide as a people that we have had enough of the lies and indoctrination.