CAVE-IN: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Tells Players to Stand for the Flag

The National Football League is now telling its players that they need to stand during the national anthem, as a result of the immense backlash they have received from the American public. Turns out you can’t condone your players disrespecting the greatest country in the world without there being some serious repercussions.

In a letter to all 32 football teams, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told all players that they need to “move past” the debate about whether they should be kneeling or not, and stand during the anthem.

And if they players don’t like it, well they’re not forced to play football for a 6+ digit contract, now are they?

While the letter did not explain how Goodell intends to enforce this new rule, but he does that say the League will “include such elements as an in-season platform to promote the work of our players on these core issues.”

He plans to end the controversy by making sure that all players show the flag, the national anthem, and the county all of the respect they deserve.

“Like many of our fans,” Goodell’s statement reads, “we believe that everyone should stand for the national anthem. It is an important moment in our game. We want to honor our flag and our country, and our fans expect that of us.”

We’ve been expecting that of you for quite some time, but it took a serious hit to your pocketbooks for you to come to terms with that. Don’t think we don’t see what’s going on.

“We also care deeply about our players and respect their opinions and concerns about critical social issues,” he continued. “The controversy over the Anthem is a barrier to having honest conversations and making real progress on the underlying issues. We need to move past this controversy, and we want to do that together with our players.”

I’ll just go ahead and say what we’re all thinking: Trump won, and the NFL lost. They condoned behavior that came across as disrespectful to the country, and they were punished for it by people who care more about America than a bunch of over-paid circus clowns who hit each other for a living.

I’m glad they finally realized that they need to have standards for their players. Yes, they have freedom of speech, but the First Amendment only protects you from government infringement on your right to speak. It doesn’t restrict your employer from determining what does and does not constitute appropriate conduct while you’re on their time.

Thank you, NFL.