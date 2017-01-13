Celebrities Continue To SNUB Trump’s Inauguration BUT Look Who Just Stepped UP For Him!

The media has been having a field day reporting about the many different celebrities who have refused to preform at the Donald Trump inauguration, but as it turns out not every famous person hates the President-elect.

The pre-inauguration party which will happen in January 19th is going to see some recognizable faces who have decided that they will be at the event.

According to the inaugural committee, the pre-inauguration party will see performances by country singer Toby Keith, actress and singer Jennifer Holliday and rock band 3 Doors Down.

It’s possible they saw that Jackie Evancho’s record sales skyrocket after she said she would sing at the inauguration and wanted to get in on that action themselves, but whatever the reason I’m glad they decided to get on board.

According to CNN, Jon Voight will also attend the party, and Lee Greenwood will be singing.

The concert, which takes place at the Lincoln Memorial on January 19, has been dubbed “The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration.” Jennifer Holliday, The Piano Guys and The Frontmen of Country are among the other musicians performing. Actor Jon Voight will also be making an appearance. “President-elect Trump has made it clear that this inaugural is of, by, and for the American people. The 58th Inaugural will celebrate American history and heritage, while setting the course to a brighter and bolder future for all Americans,” Tom Barrack, the chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, said in a press release. “Above all, it will serve as tribute to one of our greatest attributes, the peaceful transition of partisan power.”

Hopefully this whole event goes off without a hitch and we can reign in the new Presidency with some good music.