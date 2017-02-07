Chicago Mayor Makes BOMBSHELL Statement – Slams Democrats

WOW! This is a sign of good things to come… or at the very least that people are starting to use their brains again. Come on home COMMON SENSE! Mayor Rahm Emanuel of Chicago has sent a warning out to Democrats, that they need to calm the hell down and take moment to reflect with the intention of realizing that they are NOT going to take back national power…not anytime soon that is.

“It ain’t gonna happen in 2018,” Emanuel said Monday at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business in California. “Take a chill pill, man. You gotta be in this for the long haul.”

Just last month he also spoke at an event that was held in Washington, D.C. and the mayor elaborated on what he believes in and what the road he sees will be their map back to power for his party, which included: putting moderate candidates such as veterans, football players, sheriffs and business people up in Republican districts. He also suggested that learning to pick their battles with Republicans would be a smart change to make along with exploiting wedges within the GOP and fighting attempts to redistrict Congress right there on partisan grounds.

HOWEVER…this time when he spoke, he didn’t hold back anything, and was very clear on his frustration with his fellow Democrats.

Things have changed a bit…

“Winning’s everything,” he said. “If you don’t win, you can’t make the public policy. I say that because it is hard for people in our party to accept that principle. Sometimes, you’ve just got to win, OK? Our party likes to be right, even if they lose.”

He added, “I don’t go to moral victory speeches. I can’t stand them. I’ve never lost an election. It’s about winning, because if you win you then have the power to go do what has to get done.

“If you lose, you can write the book about what happened — great, that’s really exciting!” he said, sarcastically.

This time he says, Democrats should focus on the GOP.

“Wherever there’s a disagreement among Republicans, I’m for one of those disagreements,” he said. “I’m all for it. The president’s with Russia? I’m with John McCain and Lindsey Graham, I’m for NATO! Why? (It’s a) wedge. Wedges have to be schisms, schisms have to be divides.”

I don’t know that things are so complicated…I mean I could put a plan together for them in 3 simple steps for winning.

1. Don’t be crazy

2. Don’t be bullies

3. Tell the truth and want what is truly best for the American people…not your wallet.

Maybe that’s too simple…living a life of integrity, and virtue is not for everyone, and that’s just too bad.