CNN’s Acosta Begs For Truce After Spicer Sends Last WARNING About Disrespecting Trump!

When someone is giving a press conference, they say their piece and then (generally) accept questions. Journalists clamor for attention and finally one of them gets called on. The rest fall silent and record the question and response to report on later. This cycle continues until the person is done answering questions and leaves.

This is how it’s always been done, except on Tuesday when CNN’s Jim Acosta went out of his way to cause a ruckus in an attempt to get President-elect Donald Trump’s attention. Trump had called on another reporter, who Acosta rudely spoke over.

It would appear that he has lost his bark AND his bite since then, calling a truce after the incoming Press Secretary Sean Spicer made it clear that he could get the boot for pulling another stunt like that.

After the dust-up. Acosta tucked his tail between his legs and went back to CNN, where he claimed that Spicer that threatened to have him thrown out.

“At one point during this news conference, in the interest of full disclosure … after I asked and I guess demanded that we had a question, Sean Spicer, the incoming press secretary did say to me if I were to do that again, I was going to be thrown out of this press conference,” Acosta said.

Spicer went on Lou Dobbs Tonight to discuss this allegation.

“Jim Acosta was inappropriate, rude and disrespectful. And he did it twice,” Spicer told Dobbs. “He did it then in the clip you showed there and he did it later… I informed him that his behavior was rude, disrespectful and inappropriate and if it happened again I would have him removed… I’ll tell you this, if I watched President Obama treated like this, if I watched President Clinton treated like this I would react the same. The office of President of the United States deserves a level of respect. And having a reporter stand up and basically yell and scream and act as inappropriately and rude as he did is a disgrace. We’re better than that.”

Shortly after, Acosta called a truce, which was probably the best decision he could have made.

I have covered 4 presidential campaigns. Democrats and Republicans. This has never happened. Let's deescalate, find a way to work together. https://t.co/wgNsXlwt4z — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 12, 2017

While it’s not exactly the apology of the century, it will have to be good enough for now.