She deleted these horrifying tweets, but we found what this Women’s March Organizer wrote
Women’s March organizer, Linda Sarsour, has been speaking out a lot lately. She was one of the biggest supporters and organizers of the Women’s March that took place the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration. It is obvious that she is no fan of the conservative Americans or their philosophies. In fact, it looks like her personal views might be a little scary.

Her Twitter account shows her radical thoughts when it comes to Sharia Law, women, and politics in America. She makes it clear that she feels women’s right in the middle east exceed our own here in America. This woman desperately needs to wake up.

Anyone else worried about this woman and her beliefs??? My goodness!

