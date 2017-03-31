Democrat Makes UNEXPECTED Announcement About Gorsuch- Is This REAL!?

Ever since President Trump took the White House, Democrats have become even more predictable than before. We can now always count on the Democrats to oppose everything that has anything to do with President Trump. Right down to his cabinet picks, which have also been subjected to nasty partisan fights in the Senate…regardless of how qualified the picks are for the job.

They are just plain horrible humans.

Now with the looming battle over the confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the chair in the Supreme Court, it’s not looking like it’s going to get any better.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Soon after the hearings, Democrats signed up one by one together in a vow to filibuster his confirmation.

Brainless zombies, who do nothing but spread the ‘stupid’ disease, with their mouths…

HOWEVER! There is something light at the end of the tunnel it appears.

There are at least 2 Senate Democrats that have now come forward and threatened that predictability, because with their votes, it is inching Gorsuch ever closer to his seat on the Supreme Court.

Sen.Joe Manchin (W.Va.) announced Thursday that he will back Judge Neil Gorsuch, becoming the first Senate Democrat to throw their support behind President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

“I will vote to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch to be the ninth justice on the Supreme Court,” Manchin tweeted.

Manchin’s announcement meant that Gorsuch was only 7 Democrats away from being in the clear:

Thirty-three Senate Democrats have come out against Gorsuch’s nomination, according to The Hill’s Whip List, with Republicans signaling that they are willing to change Senate rules to confirm him with a simple majority if eight Democrats don’t back him. But even before announcing his support, Manchin said he would vote to limit debate on Gorsuch and move his nomination forward, defying Senate Democratic leaders. Shortly after Manchin publicly broke ranks, a second Democrat issued a similar statement: Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.) became the second Democratic “yes” vote on Gorsuch. Both Senators face reelection campaigns in states Trump won rather easily, making these Senators vulnerable to Republican challengers. Targeting similar Democrats could be enough to confirm Gorsuch: Other red-state Democrats facing potentially tough reelection bids — including Sens. Claire McCaskill (Mo.) and Joe Donnelly (Ind.) — remain undecided on Gorsuch, and have not yet said whether they will join fellow Democrats in trying to filibuster the nominee.

Senator Claire McCaskill has recently told a group of Democratic donors that by filibustering Gorsuch they could start a reaction that will have huge repercussions. Although she isn’t really a likely support to filibuster, she is still undecided on whether or not she will opt to join her colleagues with a yes vote.

Getting 60 votes is required to end the filibuster and force a vote on Gorsuch, a number that requires eight Democrats to break ranks with leadership. Otherwise, Senate Republicans would need to change Senate rules in order to push the confirmation through. As it stands now, only six more Democrats are needed to avoid that option.