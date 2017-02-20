Democrat Senator Al Franken has a plan to remove Trump from office without impeachment

Democrats seem to think that they can just impeach Trump because they don’t like that he’s President.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but that’s just not how that works. No, even the 25th Amendment can’t help you. Stop being sore losers and just make it work for the next 4 years.

From Breitbart:

Democratic lawmakers are openly questioning President Donald Trump’s mental health, and a growing number of them are invoking the 25th Amendment as a springboard to introduce legislation that would allow former presidents and vice presidents to determine if Trump is mentally unfit for office. Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), and Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) are among several of these Democrats, according toThe Hill. Franken reportedly said “a few” Republican colleagues have expressed concerns to him about Trump’s mental health, and Lieu plans to introduce legislation that would require the presence of a psychiatrist or psychologist in the White House. Breitbart News previously reported that Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) had launched an online petition to force the Republican Party to submit then-presidential nominee Trump to a psychiatric evaluation. Last week, Rep. Blumenauer used baseless allegations about Trump’s mental health as a springboard to invoke the 25th Amendment in a floor speech. And in an interview with CNN this weekend, Rep. Jackie Spier (D-CA) said Trump “has got to get a grip. The 25th Amendment is there if the president becomes incapacitated.” The 25th Amendment was ratified in 1967 following President John F. Kennedy’s 1963 assassination. It allows the Vice President to become President in the event the president resigns or is removed from office by his cabinet for being “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

I would absolutely love Democrats taking on the role of “obstructionists” after complaining about Republican obstructionism the last 8 years, but it’s getting dangerous.