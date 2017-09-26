Democratic Congressman Al Green plans to force vote to impeach Trump over NFL comments

I love how Democrats are trying to find literally any little thing to throw to the impeachment wall, praying to a God they booed at their convention that it sticks. It would be comical if it wasn’t so darn sad.

Now Democratic Representative Al Green is once again calling for Trump’s impeachment. His basis?

Trump’s comments in regards to the NFL.

Yes, I’m serious.

He claims that he plans to force a vote in the House at some point next week to impeach President Trump because he thinks that Trump’s comments about NFL players who kneel during the national anthem are mean.

“Mr. Speaker, I rise to denounce these comments that have been made because they have brought discourse to a new low. Mr. Speaker, this is a level of indecency that is unbecoming the presidency,” he said. “Mr. Speaker, I rise to say to the world that this is not what America is all about. Calling people SOBs, and we know what a B is. It’s a dog. Mr. Speaker, I rise because my heart tells me I must do something.”

And that’s when he called for the President’s impeachment. To raucous laughter, I hope.

“So Mr. Speaker, I denounce the comments that were made, and I rise to announce that on next week, Mr. Speaker, I will bring a privileged resolution before the Congress of the United States of America,” he stated. “I will stand here in the well of Congress, and I will call for the impeachment of the president of the United States of America.”

Watch the video below:

.@RepAlGreen announces next week "I will call for the impeachment of the President of the United States of America." pic.twitter.com/MuQnkRFIqq — CSPAN (@cspan) September 26, 2017

Can we stop pretending that everything Trump does is worthy of impeachment? Please? This is getting exhausting.

Like everything else liberals do and say, this is indicative of what I affectionately call “boy who cried wolf syndrome,” where they scream “RACISM,” “SEXISM,” and “IMPEACHMENT” at the top of their lungs and eventually it will water down the meaning of the word until people ignore it. Then, when there is actual racism, sexism, and impeachment-worthy offenses, people will roll their eyes and stop listening. It’s not effective and it’s actually making easier for people to get away with atrocious behavior. Sounds counter-intuitive on its face, but it’s the truth.

Liberals need to stop pretending that everything is a crisis and needs to be put down like a rabid dog. It can’t be good for your heart to keep up that level of outrage at all hours.