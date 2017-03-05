DISGRACEFUL: Texas Girls Raped, 1 Killed by Illegal Alien Satanists

We already know that illegal immigration is a huge problem in the United States, but it would seem that a certain segment of the American population needs a little reminder.

Liberals want to give illegals refuge in our country, despite breaking the law but there are two families today suffering because of progressive legal relativism.

From Breitbart:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials confirmed to Breitbart Texas that the two MS-13 gang member accused of raping two teenage girls and killing one of them in a satanic ritual are illegal aliens from El Salvador. The two laughed and waved at television cameras during their first court appearance last week.

Over a period of several weeks, Diego Rivera, 18, and Miguel Alvarez-Flores, 18, allegedly kidnapped and raped at least two young girls, Breitbart Texas reported on Thursday. Following an incident where one of the girls “disrespected” a satanic shrine in the apartment of one of the men, Rivera and Alvarez-Flores took her to a road in southwest Houston where they shot and killed her; prosecutors told the court.

Breitbart Texas reached out to ICE officials who confirmed that both men, Salvadoran nationals, were illegally present in the U.S. Houston media outlets did not report on the immigration status of the two suspects.

Prosecutors told the judge of the 339th Criminal District Court the two men were members of the MS-13 gang. Alvarez-Flores is reported to be the leader of this Houston group.

Houston police officials have not released the identity of the 15-year-old girl that Rivera admitted to shooting one time in the face. The Jersey Village, Texas, mother of a 15-year-old girl, missing since January claims her daughter, Genesis Lizbeth Cornejo, is the victim, the Daily Mail reported.

The two MS-13 gang members from El Salvador held the surviving victim against her will, moving from one apartment to another while keeping her intoxicated with drugs and alcohol. She said the men held her down and tattooed the “Grim Reaper” along the entire length of her calf, prosecutors told the court.

Court records state a man going by the name “Flaco” sexually assaulted the 14-year-old victim.